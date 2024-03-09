Badgers’ O’Brien stuns Gophers, Eden wins it in overtime to book trip to final

For a brief moment, there was a stunned silence in Ridder Arena, filled with both Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers fans for the 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff semifinal.

No. 2 Wisconsin trailed No. 5 Minnesota 3-2 with 8.8 seconds left when senior Casey O’Brien snapped a shot from behind the net off Gopher goaltender Skylar Vetter. Minnesota fans standing in disbelief, and Wisconsin fans waiting to exhale after making sure the puck went in.

The Badgers brought the pressure to begin overtime before the Gophers had them on the ropes. Senior Britta Curl found herself behind the Gopher net attempting a wrap-around shot when she was met by two Gopher defenders.

The puck fortuitously bounced into the slot where redshirt junior Lacey Eden gained control and launched a spinning backhand that found the back of the net, giving the Badgers a 4-3 win and a spot in Saturday’s championship game against No. 1 Ohio State.

BADGERS WIN! @BadgerWHockey ties it with 8 seconds left in regulation and get the OT winner to send themselves to the WCHA Championship ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nyzzjECVZn — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) March 9, 2024

Wisconsin bookended the game with excitement, opening the contest with a goal from sophomore standout Kirsten Simms after just 38 seconds.

Minnesota controlled the remainder of the period, scoring two quick goals along with a third disallowed goal when replay determined it was directed by a kicking motion. Despite the fast start, the Badgers were fortunate to end the first only trailing 2-1.

Simms struck again on the power play to continue her stellar play against the Gophers and even the game midway through the second period. With two goals Simms now has six Border Battle goals on the season and an NCAA-leading 69 points overall.

The Badgers opened the door late by taking back-to-back penalties, the second a minor to redshirt sophomore Marianne Picard for handling the puck out of the faceoff with 4:09 remaining. Peyton Hemp put the Gophers on top 25 seconds later and it was looking to be a repeat of last year’s semifinal.

The O’Brien goal almost never materialized. Wisconsin lost a defensive zone faceoff late after icing the puck and it appeared Minnesota could play keep away long enough for time to expire. Instead, Eden pulled the puck from a scrum and got the puck to sophomore Caroline Harvey, who fired wide setting up the O’Brien equalizer.

The nation’s leading goal scorer was again held to one point on an assist by the Wisconsin defense. Abbey Murphy was limited to two shots and faced plenty of physicality wherever she went. Murphy’s impact on the game was also limited due to penalties for embellishing, holding, and body-checking.

Stick taps to Skylar Vetter between the pipes for Minnesota. The netminder played a heck of a game and surely well enough to win most nights. The Badgers peppered her with 42 shots and plenty of quality opportunities. Vetter made some incredible saves and only let up two goals in the first 59:51.

Next up for the Badgers is a rematch with the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff championship game Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Buckeyes barely broke a sweat in their semifinal, a 5-0 win over Minnesota Duluth. Wisconsin bested Ohio State in the final game of the regular season after dropping the three prior meetings.

Get championship game updates live from @TaylorValen9 on Twitter.

Game Info

2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Championship

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Minneapolis, MN | Ridder Arena

TV: TVW / B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM