Badgers and Gophers to kick off Final Faceoff in WCHA semifinal

Fresh off their quarterfinal sweep of St. Thomas, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers head to Minneapolis to face the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a WCHA semifinal matchup. The winner will face either Ohio State or Minnesota Duluth in Saturday’s championship game.

The Badgers (31-5 overall, 23-5 WCHA) took three of four from the Gophers (27-8-2, 19-7-2) in the regular season. The high-powered Wisconsin attack flustered Minnesota to the tune of four goals per contest.

If the rivalry weren’t enough, the Badgers have a clear target on their backs. Minnesota will be looking to end their three-game skid against the Badgers and deal a postseason blow in front of their hometown crowd.

The target got a little bigger this week with sophomores Kirsten Simms and Caroline Harvey being named WCHA Forward and Defender of the Year. Friday’s semifinal will be their first game playing with the weight of their new hardware on their shoulders.

With another Border Battle on the schedule, the Badgers will again have to contend with NCAA leading goal scorer Abbey Murphy (33 goals). Murphy tallied two goals and four points against Wisconsin in their four regular-season meetings, with both goals coming in Minnesota’s 5-3 victory in the first encounter and only two assists in the next three games.

The goaltending duo of redshirt junior Jane Gervais and freshman Ava McNaughton continued to split duty in last weekend’s St. Thomas series, and all signs point to Wisconsin maintaining the rotation of Gervais on Friday and McNaugton on Saturday should the Badgers advance. Not that there has been much difference between the two, but both are in the midst of outstanding seasons averaging nearly 1.50 goals against average and saving over 92 percent of shots.

To succeed this weekend, Wisconsin just needs to keep being Wisconsin. The Badgers have won 18 of their last 19 games while scoring four or more goals in all but three, with their sole loss to No. 1 Ohio State. Stopping the Badgers is easier said than done, and they’ll be throwing four 50-point scorers at the net all night in Simms, senior Casey O’Brien, redshirt junior Lacey Eden, and senior Britta Curl. Simms has also feasted against Minnesota this season, scoring four goals and averaging two points per game. The combination of potent offense and stout goaltending makes me like Wisconsin’s chances.

The first semifinal between Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth drops at 1:00 p.m., with the Badgers and Gophers to follow at 4:30 p.m. The 2024 Kwik Trip Final Faceoff championship is slated for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. with all games streamed on B1G+.

Game Info

Semifinal

Date: Friday, March 8

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Place: Minneapolis, MN | Ridder Arena

TV: TVW / B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM

Final

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Minneapolis, MN | Ridder Arena

TV: TVW / B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM