Badgers’ Kirsten Simms, Caroline Harvey recognized with top WCHA awards

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team placed nine players on the All-WCHA teams last week. The list of accolades grew a little longer on Wednesday when sophomores Kirsten Simms and Caroline Harvey were named 2023-24 WCHA Forward of the Year and Defender of the Year, respectively. On Thursday, the conference also recognized Simms as the WCHA Player of the Year.

Simms, a native of Plymouth, Michigan, leads the NCAA with 67 points. Her 29 goals, 38 assists, and eight game-winning goals all rank second nationally. The second-year phenom has been sensational this season, registering a point in 29 of her 34 games and tallying 21 multi-point games thus far.

Simms also claimed the WCHA scoring title with 47 points in WCHA play, narrowly beating out senior forward and linemate Casey O’Brien.

First awarded in 2018, the WCHA Forward of the Year is a relatively new accolade that the Badgers have owned in five of its seven years. Simms becomes the fourth Badger to earn WCHA Forward of the Year, joining Annie Pankowski (2019), Abby Roque (2018, 2020), and Daryl Watts (2021). She is the ninth Badger to take home WCHA Player of the Year since 2006.

Harvey adds WCHA Defender of the Year to the trophy case following her 2022-23 WCHA Rookie of the Year campaign a year ago. She earned WCHA Defender of the Week honors on three occasions this season and leads WCHA defenders with 33 points (5 goals, 28 assists) despite missing nine games due to injury.

The 2022 Olympian from Salem, New Hampshire registered a Badgers’ game-high five points and broke the school record with a +9 plus/minus against Lindenwood earlier this season.

Harvey becomes the fifth Badger to earn the award, and the first since Stefanie McKeough in 2012.

The USA Hockey Foundation also announced Simms, Harvey, and O’Brien among the ten finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, the highest individual honor in women’s collegiate hockey

Wisconsin hopes to add a couple more pieces of hardware this season in the form of a WCHA Final Faceoff and a national championship. Next up for the Badgers is a WCHA semifinal showdown against Minnesota on Friday, March 8. Puck drop from Ridder Arena is slated for 4:30 p.m.

The full list of Wisconsin All-WCHA selections is included below.

First Team All-WCHA:

Casey O’Brien (Sr.), Forward

Kirsten Simms (So.), Forward

Caroline Harvey (So.), Defense

Second Team All-WCHA:

Britta Curl (Grad.), Forward

Lacey Eden (R-Jr.), Forward

Third Team All-WCHA:

Laila Edwards (So.), Forward

WCHA All-Rookie Team:

Cassie Hall (Fr.), Forward

Laney Potter (Fr.), Defense

Ava Murphy (Fr.), Defense