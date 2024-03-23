Badgers’ Kirsten Simms, Casey O’Brien snubbed by Patty Kazmaier Award voters

I want to preface this by saying Cornell forward Izzy Daniel is a great hockey player. Phenomenal, even. Nothing I am about to say is an indictment of her as a player or person.

With that said, what just happened in Durham, New Hampshire this afternoon was a first-degree robbery.

The USA Hockey Foundation presented the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award for the best women’s collegiate hockey player on Saturday. Sitting in the Whittemore Center Lobby at the University of New Hampshire were three finalists: Wisconsin’s Kirsten Simms (So.) and Casey O’Brien (Sr.), and Cornell’s Izzy Daniel (Sr.).

Let’s do a blind resume for the three finalists, shall we?

Player 1

75 points (33 G, 42 A)

8 game-winning goals

6 power-play goals

23.6% shooting

1.97 points per game

+50

Player 2

73 points (23 G, 50 A)

6 game-winning goals

3 power-play goals

14.2% shooting

1.82 points per game

+54

Player 3

59 points (21 G, 38 A)

2 game-winning goals

2 power-play goals

21% shooting

1.74 points per game

+29

In a blind comparison, there is nobody in the world putting Player 3 over the other two finalists. But the voters opted to hand the award to Player 3 (Izzy Daniel) over Player 1 (Kirsten Simms) and Player 2 (Casey O’Brien).

Even more concerning is that voters were asked to rank the finalists on their ballots. If Simms and O’Brien were ranked as the top two in most ballots, as they should have been, a Badger would have won the award. The only way for them to split the vote is by voters consistently ranking either Simms or O’Brien third on the ballot, which is preposterous and speaks to the East Coast bias given to many of these national awards when voters consistently pass over deserving candidates for one featured more prominently in their region.

I am left scratching my head in search of a reason to justify Daniel beating out the two Badger forwards, but I just can’t do it. Daniel amassed 26 points (6 goals, 20 assists) against ranked competition, leading Cornell to an 11-8 record. In Wisconsin’s 20 games against ranked opponents, Simms tallied 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and O’Brien posted 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) as Wisconsin went 15-5 in those contests. There is simply nowhere that Daniel has a leg up on either Simms or O’Brien.

Another argument against the Badger duo is they were penalized by voters for being on the same line. To that argument, I say there are only so many points to go around, and both linemates eclipsed the 70-point threshold. Simms and O’Brien each lead the nation in several offensive categories despite sharing the puck on a team with three additional 50+ point scorers on the season.

In short, they were the two most transcendent skaters in women’s hockey this year, yet somehow both were passed over in favor of a great player who falls short in all metrics.

The good news for Badger fans is this likely bothers us far more than the players. Which is great, because unlike Izzy Daniel and Cornell, Wisconsin sent Colgate home in the tournament and has a national championship game against the Buckeyes to prepare for on Sunday.