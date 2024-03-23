Badgers beat Colgate to earn berth in NCAA title game

One year later, it feels like we are back where we started. The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers will take the ice against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch of last year’s championship game after the Buckeyes took out Clarkson in the first Frozen Four matchup.

The Badgers (35-5) advanced to the title game by taking down Colgate (32-7-1) Saturday night. In a game between two of the country’s top offenses, it was the defense that controlled the tempo. Both teams feature elite power play units but combined to go 0-for-9 with the advantage, thanks in large part to inspired performances by both goaltenders.

As she often does, sophomore Kirsten Simms got the Badgers on the board first midway through the first period. The go-ahead goal was Simms’ 33rd of the season, moving her into a tie for the NCAA lead and notching her 75th point of the season.

Wisconsin held their one-goal lead into the third period thanks to freshman Ava McNaughton compiling a highlight reel of big-time saves, three of which came as the Badgers killed off a full two-minute 5-on-3 to steal any momentum Colgate tried to build. The rookie starter made 25 saves overall.

Sophomore Vivan Jungels produced an insurance goal midway through the third period off a nice cross-ice feed from graduate senior and captain Britta Curl. Senior Casey O’Brien was in on the secondary assist, her second of the game and 50th on the season, passing Daryl Watts and etching herself in the Wisconsin record books for most assists in a season.

Colgate spoiled McNaughton’s bid for a shutout by pulling netminder Kayle Osborne and cutting the lead to one with the extra attacker, but sophomore Laila Edwards found the empty net for her fifth goal in the last three games to seal the 3-1 victory.

Both teams made an emphasis on clamping down in this one. The offensive juggernauts each average just under 40 shot attempts per game, but combined for just 46 in the semifinal. The physical brand of hockey speaks for itself, with the aforementioned nine power plays in the contest.

The Badger win sets up the first championship rematch since Wisconsin and Minnesota-Duluth traded titles in 2007 and 2008. This time Wisconsin hopes to keep the trophy in Madison against a familiar foe. Sunday’s championship marks the sixth meeting between the B1G foes this year. Ohio State leads the season series 3-2, but Wisconsin emerged victorious in the last two contests.

Game Info

Frozen Four - NCAA Championship

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Place: Durham, NH | Whittemore Center Arena

TV: ESPNU