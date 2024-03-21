Frozen Four Preview: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Colgate

Strap in for a long night on Friday. Before Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team tips off in the NCAA Tournament, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers face off with the No. 3 Colgate Raiders for a chance to play in the championship game at the women’s Frozen Four in Durham, New Hampshire.

The Badgers (34-5) ousted St. Lawrence in their regional matchup, 4-0, while Colgate (32-6-1) wiped out fellow ECAC member Cornell last weekend, 3-1. Both teams won their conference tournaments and are riding six-game winning streaks

This national semifinal is going to be must-see TV. The USCHO rankings consistently featured the Badgers and the Raiders in its top five all season. Wisconsin is certainly battle-tested after navigating the WCHA, but Colgate presents a whole new set of challenges.

Colgate can score with Wisconsin

The Raiders are one of the only programs this season anywhere close to matching the Badgers’ offensive output. They convert on the power play over 35 percent of the time and lead the nation with 46 power-play goals. Colgate ranks third in overall goals (185), trailing only Wisconsin and Ohio State.

Wisconsin will need to contain Colgate’s trio of 50-point scorers in Elyssa Biederman, Kristýna Kaltounková, and Danielle Serdachny.

With all due respect, Serdachny is a pest. She is a forward who ranks third on the team in blocked shots while also leading the team in points. A multi-year captain, Serdachny set Colgate program highs in career points and assists as well as points in a season last year

Kaltounková is a buzzard that feasts on power plays. Her 11 power-play goals pace the team and rank third in the country, despite playing four fewer games than the league leaders. Colgate gets to the power play as much as anybody, and thanks in large part to Kaltounková they usually make opponents pay.

Biederman represents the youth in a lineup loaded with upperclasswomen. The sophomore saw significant playing time as a freshman, posting a Colgate freshman-record 38 points and blossoming into more of a leader in her second year and rounding out one of the nation’s most efficient offenses.

We know Badger goaltender Ava McNaughton will have her hands full in net, but the freshman held high-powered Ohio State in check two weeks ago before blanking St. Lawrence in last week’s regional.

The Badgers will also lean on a backline led by WCHA Defender of the Year Caroline Harvey making her homecoming trip back to New Hampshire. Harvey is more than capable of wrecking a game on her own. Just ask Minnesota forward and NCAA-leading goal scorer Abbey Murphy, who was largely held in check by Harvey all year.

Can Colgate slow down Wisconsin?

If the same Wisconsin we’ve seen for the last few weeks shows up, I’m not sure anybody can stop them—but Colgate has as good a shot as anybody.

The Raiders are second in scoring defense, giving up only 1.23 goals per game, and one of only three teams to allow less than 50 goals this season. In their last six games—three against top-six teams—Colgate has not allowed an opponent to reach two goals. They are led by senior netminder Kayle Osborne, who gets the bulk of the minutes in net and has taken over full-time down the stretch. Osborne holds a 20-3-1 record and saves over 94 percent of shots faced.

What happens when the unstoppable force meets the immovable object? Osborne and the Raiders have yet to see anything resembling what the Badgers can throw at them.

Wisconsin features two of the final three Patty Kazmaier Award finalists in sophomore Kirsten Simms and senior Casey O’Brien. The pair rank first and second nationally in points, both eclipsing the 70-point threshold and hovering at-or-near two points per game. Their fingerprints are all over every game, but nobody on the ice has been as hot as sophomore Laila Edwards lately.

Edwards posted seven points in Wisconsin’s last two contests, the WCHA final against Ohio State and the NCAA regional against St. Lawrence, including four goals. For my money, Edwards may just be the craftiest stick handler in the country. Over the last few weeks, Edwards has found herself navigating traffic with a combination of speed, strength, and grace typically reserved for a ballet recital. She is smooth as butter and has found a killer instinct around the net lately. This recent stretch pushed Edwards across the 50-point mark, joining Simms and O’Brien, as well as graduate student Britta Curl and redshirt junior Lacey Eden.

The Frozen Four is chock-full of fascinating matchups and dynamic players all over the ice. Both semifinal games in Durham feature some of the best women’s hockey has to offer this year, with No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Clarkson taking the ice for game one at 3:00 p.m. CT, and Wisconsin vs. Colgate set for approximately 6:30 p.m. CT. I expect both games to bring excitement and justify the break from March Madness.

Both Frozen Four semifinal games will stream on ESPN+, while Sunday’s championship game airs at 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Follow along on Twitter (@TaylorValen9) for updates and commentary when the puck drops Friday evening.

Game Info

Frozen Four Semifinal

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Place: Durham, NH | Whittemore Center Arena

TV: ESPN+

Frozen Four Championship

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Place: Durham, NH | Whittemore Center Arena

TV: ESPNU