Badgers best huge underdog St. Thomas 4-2 in playoff opener

Although it didn’t exactly go to script, which suggested a massive win over an overmatched and outclassed team, the Wisconsin Badgers stuck to the plan and gutted out a 4-2 victory over St. Thomas at LaBahn in Friday night’s WCHA playoff opener before 2,124 Badger faithful.

Although the result was probably never really in question, the Tommies played tough, spirited hockey from the jump.

St. Thomas came in at 10-24-1 and last place in the WCHA, with only one league road win all season, but didn’t seem fazed by the Badgers’ superior talent, hanging tough for the whole game and never falling behind by more than two goals, before bowing, 4-2.

This was a far cry from when the teams last played at LaBahn, an easy Wisconsin sweep that saw Mark Johnson’s crew finish with a 12-1 total goals advantage on the weekend.

After things got started last night with an improbable scoreless 1st period, Kirsten Simms got cooking right out of the gate in period 2, striking just 49 seconds in, with assists from Casey O’Brien and Caroline Harvey, causing a palpable collective exhale in the arena.

Lacey Eden, now up to 50 points on the campaign, continued her torrid goal-scoring at the 11:43 mark to double the Badgers’ lead to 2-0, but the plucky, motivated Tommies struck back with a goal of their own less than two minutes later when Lauren Stenslie cracked the Badgers’ D to make it 2-1.

Kirsten Simms potted her second of the night about halfway through the 3rd period to up the Badgers’ advantage to 3-1, but St. Thomas again clawed back to pull to within one, 3-2, on Stenslie’s second snipe of the evening.

But, Britta Curl got the goal back quickly at the 13:45 mark and the Badgers held on for an unexpectedly gritty 4-2 win. Wisconsin ended the game with a solid 31-13 shots on goal advantage, but nobody seemed overjoyed with the way things played out.

Coach Mark Johnson was calm but direct in the postgame presser.

”We need to be a little sharper in these areas of the game. They’re working all week on what they can do to disrupt us and then try to take advantage of them and they blocked 14 shots in the first period.”

The teams are back at it at 4 PM today at LaBahn Arena.