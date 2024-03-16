Badgers begin NCAA title defense with St. Lawrence

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team looks to repeat as NCAA champions, and their quest begins with an NCAA quarterfinal against the No. 7 St. Lawrence Saints on Saturday afternoon at a sold-out LaBahn Arena.

St. Lawrence finished the regular season 28-10 and advanced to the quarterfinal with a 1-0 overtime win over Penn State. The Saints have fared well against ranked teams, going 16-9 to this point. Their only common opponent, Ohio State, swept St. Lawrence and outscored the Saints 16-1 over both games.

The Badgers (33-5 overall) earned an opening bye as one of the tournament’s top seeds. The last time Wisconsin took the ice they throttled No. 1 Ohio State en route to a WCHA tournament championship. The previous two meetings with St. Lawrence (2006, 2007) were both in the Frozen Four semifinal and resulted in Badger wins before claiming national titles.

Wisconsin will need to look out for St. Lawrence’s duo of 50-point scorers, Abby Hustler and Julia Gosling. The two forwards drive the Saints’ attack, which averages just under 3.3 goals per game. Hustler and Gosling both excel on the power play, ranking second and fifth individually in power-play goals scored. St. Lawrence as a team has scored the second-most power-play goals this season.

The Saints deploy sophomore goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström, who allows less than two goals per game and saves over 93 percent of shots faced. Nordström is 25-10 in net this year with seven shutouts.

The Badger attack is unlikely to give Nordström her eighth clean sheet of the year, with the high-powered offense averaging 5.25 goals over their past four games, just above their season average. Sophomore Laila Edwards became the most recent Badger to join the 50-point club this year, joining sophomore Kirsten Simms, senior Casey O’Brien, graduate student Britta Curl, and redshirt junior Lacey Eden.

Coach Mark Johnson turned to freshman goaltender Ava McNaughton for the elimination games in the WCHA tournament, and stands to get the call for the NCAA quarterfinal. McNaughton has been sensational opposite redshirt junior Jane Gervais this year, going 18-2 in her starts and giving up just over 1.5 goals per game. She was sensational in Wisconsin’s WCHA final win against Ohio State, despite allowing two late goals when the game was already out of reach.

Award season

Linemates Kirsten Simms and Casey O’Brien were each named top-three finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, the first time in program history with two finalists among the final three candidates. The winner will be announced live on NHL Network on Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Simms crossed the 70-point threshold with a goal and an assist in the WCHA final, while O’Brien sits at 69 points with a great chance to join Simms in the NCAA tournament.

Game info

NCAA Quarterfinal

Date: Saturday, March 16

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM