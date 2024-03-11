Badgers dominate top-ranked Buckeyes to win Final Faceoff, earn No. 2 seed

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers picked up right where they left off against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The Badgers dominated the Buckeyes en route to a 6-3 win in the 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff championship game, which was even more lopsided than the score indicates.

Following an emotional overtime win against Minnesota in the semifinal, Wisconsin stood pat in the opening minutes, content to get their legs under them and feel out the Buckeyes. Then the floodgates opened.

Sophomore Kirsten Simms, WCHA Player of the Year, opened the scoring with a backhand reminiscent of her opening goal the day before against the Gophers. Minutes later, sophomore Laila Edwards beat Buckeye netminder Raygan Kirk with a wrister from the top of the faceoff circle to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead after the first.

The Buckeyes got on the board when Jocelyn Amos snuck one past freshman goaltender Ava McNaughton, whom Coach Johnson called upon to make both starts this weekend rather than the typical rotation with redshirt junior Jane Gervais.

Amos followed her goal with a tripping penalty, which Edwards capitalized on in the waning seconds of the power play. Senior Casey O’Brien, Friday’s hero thanks to her game-tying goal with 8.8 seconds remaining, added two insurance goals sandwiched around a shorthanded goal courtesy of graduate student and team captain Britta Curl.

Ohio State’s Hannah Bilka added two goals late in the third for cosmetic purposes, but this game was never close.

Wisconsin scored their six goals on only 22 shots, shooting over 27 percent against the nation’s top-ranked team. They thrived on special teams, going two for two on the power play in addition to Curl’s shorthanded goal.

O’Brien and Edwards both tallied four points against the Buckeyes, each registering two goals and two assists.

Mark Johnson and his staff deserve tons of credit for this game. They seemed to find a fault in Raygan Kirk’s game and emphasized elevating the puck on the stick side, which is how they scored the first five of their six goals. Going back to it and being so efficient throughout the entire game leads me to believe it was a quirk pointed out in the lead-up to the contest.

O’Brien ended the weekend with seven points and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She now has 69 points on the season, only two shy of Simms. With more hockey to play, there is a good chance the Badgers finish the year with two 70-point scorers.

Five Badgers made the 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff All-Tournament Team, including Casey O’Brien, Laila Edwards, Kirsten Simms, Caroline Harvey, and Ava McNaughton. The only non-Badger on the All-Tournament Team was Ohio State defender Emma Peschel.

Seeding for the NCAA tournament was unveiled Sunday, with the Badgers claiming the second overall seed. Ohio State is unsurprisingly the number one overall seed, though the Badgers’ strong finish with back-to-back wins including a dominant WCHA tournament victory over the Buckeyes likely garnered some consideration from the committee.

As the two-seed, the Badgers will host the first-ever NCAA tournament game at LaBahn on March 16 against the winner of St. Lawrence vs. Penn State.