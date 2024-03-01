Wisconsin hosts St. Thomas in WCHA quarterfinal, nine Badgers named all-conference

The Wisconsin Badgers closed the 2023-24 regular season with a statement win over top-ranked Ohio State, scoring four unanswered goals to knock off the Buckeyes at LaBahn Arena. Now, the sights shift to the playoffs.

The No. 2 Badgers (29-5 overall, 23-5 WCHA) earned the two-seed in the WCHA tournament and will begin postseason play by hosting seventh-seeded St. Thomas (10-24-1 overall, 4-23-1 WCHA) in a quarterfinal series.

The Badgers swept the Tommies in the regular season, posting a 20-4 scoring advantage over four games.

The quarterfinal series takes place March 1-3 at LaBahn Arena, with the Badgers needing two wins to advance to next week’s 2024 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

Friday’s game begins at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday’s puck drops at 4:00 p.m. If a third game on Sunday is required it would also begin at 4:00 p.m.

Wisconsin puts nine on All-WCHA teams

The WCHA announced their all-conference teams on Thursday and the Badgers paced the league with nine All-WCHA selections, one more than regular season champion Ohio State. Wisconsin also boasts three of the six first-team selections.

The WCHA will announce the Forward, Defender, Goaltender, and Rookie of the Year awards on March 6, while Coach of the Year, Outstanding Scholar-Athlete, and WCHA Player of the Year will be unveiled on March 7.

The complete breakdown of Wisconsin’s All-WCHA selections is listed below.

First Team All-WCHA

Casey O’Brien (Sr.), Forward

Kirsten Simms (So.), Forward

Caroline Harvey (So.), Defense

Second Team All-WCHA

Britta Curl (Grad.), Forward

Lacey Eden (R-Jr.), Forward

Third Team All-WCHA

Laila Edwards (So.), Forward

WCHA All-Rookie Team

Cassie Hall (Fr.), Forward

Laney Potter (Fr.), Defense

Ava Murphy (Fr.), Defense

Game Info

Game 1

Date: Friday, March 1

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM

Game 2

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM

Game 3 (if necessary)

Date: Sunday, March 3

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM