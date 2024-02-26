Badgers split with Buckeyes, enter postseason on a high note

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers played host to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes as both teams closed the book on the regular season. The top-two matchup lived up to the hype as both teams put their 15-game winning streaks on the line and subsequently lost them due to a weekend split.

Wisconsin (29-5 overall, 23-5 WCHA) entered the weekend already locked into the two-seed for the WCHA tournament after Ohio State (29-3 overall, 26-2 WCHA) secured the regular season title with a sweep over St. Thomas the weekend before.

Regardless, the Badgers were swept by Ohio State in Columbus and welcomed the opportunity to get some revenge and leap into postseason play on a high note.

The Badgers got out to a hot start at LaBahn Arena Friday night. Wisconsin was dominant in the first period despite not registering a goal. Redshirt junior goaltender Jane Gervais never broke a sweat with the Badgers outshooting the Buckeyes 19-2 and taking it right to the nation’s top team.

The pressure paid off early in the second as senior Maddi Wheeler opened the scoring on senior night, taking sophomore Laila Edwards’s centering feed and showing off some nifty stickhandling before tucking the puck around Raygan Kirk’s pad to give the Badgers the lead.

Then, the Buckeyes woke up.

Following Wheeler’s goal, Ohio State tilted the ice and dominated the remainder of the game. After a lopsided shooting disparity favoring Wisconsin in the first period, the Buckeyes outshot the Badgers 32-10 the rest of the way.

Ohio State tied the game late in the second and posted the go-ahead goal shortly after to give the Buckeyes the lead going into the final period.

Gervais held firm between the pipes and gave the Badgers a chance to tie it up in the third, but the Buckeyes did a great job controlling the puck and playing on their terms. Graduate student Britta Curl was sent to the penalty box for a body check with 2:04 remaining, effectively ending the game and allowing Ohio State to bury an empty netter for a 3-1 Wisconsin loss on Friday night.

Both teams took a night to sleep on it before returning for round two on Saturday. The Buckeyes carried their momentum from Friday into game two, overwhelming the Badgers in the first period and jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Kenzie Hauswirth, whose second came with just 16.4 seconds remaining in the first.

Much like Ohio State did Friday night, the Badgers flipped the script in the second period. Senior Casey O’Brien answered less than three minutes into the second period, sneaking in behind the defense and beating Buckeye netminder Amanda Thiele to the five-hole.

Ohio State held their one-goal lead into the third period while Wisconsin desperately searched for an equalizer. Midway through the third, they got it courtesy of Casey O’Brien.

The game-tying goal was a thing of beauty. Graduate student Chayla Edwards started the break from the defensive zone, feeding a pass to redshirt junior Lacey Eden. Facing the boards, Eden positioned her stick between her legs and tapped a no-look pass backward to a streaking Britta Curl, who gained the zone and fired a cross-ice pass for O’Brien to finish over the right pad.

Did anyone else just audibly yell at this @casey_obrien5 goal? Cause we did! pic.twitter.com/LRNHcudTHZ — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 25, 2024

The Badgers took the lead just over a minute later when sophomores Laila Edwards and Kirsten Simms ran a perfect give-and-go, with Simms passing it back to Edwards for the finish before Thiele could slide back into position.

Laila Edwards later sealed the game with an empty net goal assisted by Casey O’Brien, who earned her third point of the night while knocking off top-ranked Ohio State.

If you want to read the tea leaves on what this means for the postseason, you won’t have to go back far. In the 2022-23 season, Wisconsin was swept at Ohio State before ending the season at LaBahn with a split. The Badgers and Buckeyes met for a fifth time last season when Wisconsin prevailed 1-0 to win the 2023 NCAA Championship. Considering the talent levels of these teams, it’s not crazy to think they may be on a collision course again.

With the regular season wrapped up, the Badgers now look ahead to beginning their postseason against St. Thomas in the first round of the WCHA playoffs. The series begins Friday, March 1 at LaBahn Arena.