Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Nation’s top teams face off in season finale

There’s a marquee matchup in Madison this weekend as the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers play host to the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes come to LaBahn Arena having already clinched the WCHA regular season title. The Badgers are locked into second place, but have a great opportunity to knock off the nation’s top team in the last regular season weekend and build momentum heading into the postseason.

Both teams will put their 15-game winning streaks on the line in a weekend-long rematch of the 2023 title game. Wisconsin (28-4 overall, 22-4 WCHA) looked great last time out, sweeping a top-five Minnesota squad and posting a 4-0 shutout to close the series.

The offense will need to show up if Wisconsin wants to avenge their losses to the Buckeyes before Thanksgiving, where the Badgers only scored one goal in an overtime loss.

There is not much Ohio State (28-2 overall, 25-1 WCHA) can’t do, which is why they’ve been the top-ranked team since knocking Wisconsin off in November. Averaging over five goals per game, the Buckeyes are one of the only teams capable of matching the Badgers offensively. Ohio State brings a balanced attack featuring seven double-digit goal-scorers and 17 players with 20 or more points.

Jennifer Gardiner was the Buckeyes’ first star against the Badgers earlier this season, tallying four points in two games (three goals, one assist). Slowing down Gardiner won’t be enough this weekend, as Hannah Bilka, Jenna Buglioni, and Lauren Bernard (defender) have each amassed 10 or more points in February, while Joy Dunne and Gardiner are just off the pace with nine.

The Buckeyes do most of their damage at full strength but are efficient on the power play, converting nearly 21 percent of the time. Special teams were an Achilles heel for the Badgers in Columbus, where Ohio State went 2-for-5 to Wisconsin’s 0-for-7 with the advantage. Mark Johnson’s squad will need to flip the script to have success this weekend.

The Badgers and Buckeyes both deploy a pair of goaltenders among the nation’s best. Ohio State ranks second nationally in goals allowed per game behind the strong play of Raygan Kirk and Amanda Thiele, who sit second and ninth individually. Wisconsin will counter with redshirt junior Jane Gervais and freshman Ava McNaughton.

Prediction

All eyes will be on LaBahn Arena this weekend, aided by a nationally televised game on Saturday night. The Buckeyes have nothing to gain with the WCHA locked up, but you won’t catch them coasting into the postseason. This top-two matchup presents an amazing opportunity to help grow the game and exhibit some of the best play the women’s game has to offer.

Wisconsin has the firepower to apply pressure, despite struggling to get going the last two times out against Ohio State. They lead the nation in goals and have five players tallying 15 or more. Last weekend, graduate senior Britta Curl joined sophomore Kirsten Simms and senior Casey O’Brien as the third Badger in the 50-point club.

Ohio State is number one for a reason. They refuse to beat themselves and are efficient-to-elite in just about every significant metric. The Buckeyes have only lost twice all season, but face their toughest test of the year coming to Madison.

I think the Badgers split the series and deal Ohio State another loss on the campaign. The Buckeyes are too good to forecast a sweep, though I welcome the opportunity to be proven wrong.

Senior Night

Fans attending Friday night’s game should plan to find their seats a bit early.

This weekend marks the final home games for Britta Curl, Chayla Edwards, Katie Kotlowski, Casey O’Brien, Maddi Wheeler, and Anna Wilgren.

The 2023-24 senior class helped bring two national championships to the program and will be recognized for their contributions to the program prior to the series opener.

Game Info

Game 1

Date: Friday, February 23

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM

Game 2

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: BTN Radio: 1070 AM