Badgers take both in Border Battle, set up showdown with top-ranked Ohio State

Disclaimer: This article has been written and submitted by Taylor Valentine, who will help cover Badgers hockey.

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers are on a 15-game winning streak after sending the No. 5 Minnesota Golden Gophers back to Minneapolis with a couple of losses this weekend, avenging their last regular season loss from back in December and clinching a top-two finish in the WCHA.

Friday night’s game at LaBahn Arena was a scintillating affair that saw both teams hold a lead and exhibit some late heroics. Peyton Hemp got things going for the Gophers (24-7-1 overall, 18-7-1 WCHA) tucking the puck between the pads of redshirt junior goaltender Jane Gervias for the only goal of the first period.

The Badgers bounced back in the second when freshman Kelly Gorbatenko corralled a ricochet shot from redshirt junior Lacey Eden, feeding freshman Laney Potter in the slot to even the game at one.

Redshirt sophomore Marianne Picard gave the Badgers the lead a few moments later, deflecting a shot off the stick of graduate student Chayla Edwards to beat Gopher goalie Skylar Vetter.

Gervais demonstrated her nimbleness in the second with several acrobatic saves, including a full-extension stick save to take away an open net at the last possible moment and help the Wisconsin control momentum in the middle period.

Minnesota found an equalizer early in the third when Josefin Bouveng snapped a wrist shot from the faceoff circle bar down off the crossbar. The game wouldn’t be even for long before redshirt junior Lacey Eden shuffled the puck in front of the net for graduate student Britta Curl to put away for a 3-2 lead.

It looked like the Badgers would be able to hold on for a regulation win when sophomore Laila Edwards took an ill-advised roughing penalty. The Gopher power play capitalized off the faceoff six seconds later, using three cross-ice passes to move Gervais and find an opening to force overtime.

Laila Edwards erased any memory of her late penalty with a great individual effort to beat Vetter for the game-winner. Edwards received the centering feed from sophomore Vivan Jungels and charged to the net, getting spun around by a defender while pulling the puck to her backhand and somehow tucking it around the goaltender while falling to the ice.

Still not over this Laila Edwards goal #NCAAHockey x @B1GHockey pic.twitter.com/LfvVktPesH — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 17, 2024

Saturday afternoon was a different story.

The rivals felt each other out in the first before Wisconsin opened the floodgates in the second. Sophomore Kirsten Simms tickled the twine twice to give the Badgers a two-goal lead, once to start the period and again just a few minutes later. Simms tallied three points in the contest.

Lacey Eden got back to doing what she does best and added a power-play goal in the third before senior Maddi Wheeler added an insurance goal late, giving the Badgers a 4-0 win.

Freshman Ava McNaughton was superb in the net, while the entire defense was key in shutting down a high-powered Minnesota offense. McNaughton earned her fourth shutout victory of the season.

The Badgers most notably kept Gopher goal machine Abbey Murphy out of the scoring column all weekend, though Murphy did assist on two goals Friday night. The Wisconsin defense hounded Murphy all weekend and played her physically, limiting her to only four shots in the series. The physical style led to frustration Saturday as Murphy was whistled for all three Gopher penalties.

Next up for the Badgers is the regular season finale when they welcome No. 1 Ohio State for a weekend series. The Buckeyes clinched the WCHA regular season title with a sweep of St. Thomas over the weekend, but all eyes will still be on LaBahn Arena when the nation’s top two teams square off to end the season.