Wisconsin welcomes Minnesota as top-five teams face off

Disclaimer: This article has been written and submitted by Taylor Valentine, who will help cover Badgers hockey.

The No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team faces off with their rival No. 5 Minnesota Gophers on home ice this weekend.

The Badgers (26-4 overall, 20-4 WCHA) skate into the series on a 13-game winning streak, their last loss on December 8 to the Gophers (24-5-1 overall, 18-5-1 WCHA) in Minnesota.

Coach Johnson’s squad will need to switch gears following an uncompetitive weekend series in which they outscored Bemidji State 17-0. The competition ramps up with two top-five opponents coming to Madison the next two weekends, beginning with this weekend’s Border Battle.

There is nothing to suggest the Badgers aren’t up to the task. Wisconsin still touts the nation’s highest-scoring offense by a wide margin, led in scoring by sophomore standout Kirstem Simms. Simms leads the nation averaging an even two points per game.

Look for the defense to help kickstart the offense this weekend.

Sophomore Caroline Harvey is a budding superstar coming off back-to-back WCHA Defender of the Week awards and leading all conference defenders with 31 points. She ranks second nationally in assists despite missing eight games this season. Harvey is the straw that stirs the drink for the potent Badger attack.

Harvey will have her hands full on the defensive end, as well. After 30 games this season, Minnesota is still the only team to post five goals against the Badgers in a game. That’s largely thanks to forward Abbey Murphy, who leads the country in goals and netted two in their win against the Badgers back in December.

The Gophers sit four points behind Wisconsin in the conference standings, which looms large with an end-of-season showdown with Ohio State on the horizon, a team that beat Wisconsin twice already this year.

A Border Battle sweep by the Badgers can shut the door on Minnesota, though Wisconsin would still need help to catch the Buckeyes.

Key to the series

As Murphy goes, so go the Gophers. The key to the weekend will be making Abbey Murphy uncomfortable early and keeping her off the score sheet. In Wisconsin’s last loss, Murphy opened the floodgates by finding the net twice in the first period. She did not register a point in the Badgers’ bounce-back win.

The stage is set for a Caroline Harvey three-peat if Wisconsin can slow down Murphy and the Gophers.

Prediction

What’s the best way to avoid looking ahead to hosting the nation’s top-ranked team? Make the series before it a Border Battle.

Wisconsin will be ready for Minnesota, and I’m calling for the sweep. Everything is clicking for the Badgers as they play their best hockey of the season, and LaBahn will be rocking with fans eager to support the title contenders.

Minnesota always poses a tough task, but the Wisconsin offense will rise to the occasion and overwhelm the Gophers on home ice.

Game Info

Game 1

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM

Game 2

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | LaBahn Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1070 AM