Wisconsin Badgers vs. Lindenwood: Game Thread

The season opener for the Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team is finally here.

The Badgers will start their 2023-2024 campaign with a road bout against Lindenwood, who have begun 2-0 with two wins over Bemidji State University.

Coming into the year, the Badgers are ranked No. 1 in the nation, and will open with two straight games against Lindenwood on the road, with the first coming on Thursday at 7 P.M. CT.

The defending champions will host their first home games against Boston College next weekend with back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, but for now, their focus will start with the Lions in the opener.

Last season, the Badgers lost their opener to the Penn State Nittany Lions 4-1, although they ended with a 29-10-2 record, and they’ll look to start the season better with a win on Thursday.

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!