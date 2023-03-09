 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers dominate LIU 9-1 to move on to regional final

The Badgers easily overcame their first regional challenge: Long Island University.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers cruised past the Long Island Sharks in a 9-1 victory to move forward in the regional round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship, scoring early and never looking back.

After a scoreless 13-minute stretch to begin the contest, the Badgers scored three goals before the end of the first period, courtesy of Britta Curl, Caroline Harvey, and Kirsten Simms, providing the team a quick 3-0 lead at the first intermission.

Sarah Rourke found paydirt for the Sharks in the early portion of the second period, but that would be the lone goal that Long Island scored, as the Badgers finished the game with six goals off three power-plays, ultimately winning 9-1 in a blowout.

With the win, the Badgers face off against Colgate on Saturday at 2 PM C.T. in the regional final, looking to continue forward in the NCAA playoffs.

