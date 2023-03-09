Badgers set to play LIU in NCAA Regional Round

The Wisconsin Badgers have a date with Long Island University in the first round of the postseason, facing off in New York during the NCAA Regional Round on Thursday.

In securing a Selection Sunday bid, the Badgers have now made the NCAA tournament for 10 consecutive seasons.

Back in the Dance!



For the 10th-straight season the #Badgers have heard their name called on Selection Sunday!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/u4j6vMAhvL — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) March 5, 2023

The winner of Wisconsin and LIU will see Colgate on Saturday in the quarterfinals at the same location: The Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, New York.

Ahead of the matchup, captain Britta Curl issued a vote of confidence for her team, despite the youth.

“It’s not any different this weekend. We’ve played in big games before, we’ve played in front of crowds and a lot on the line. So I think that’s good experience for us to go into this weekend,” Curl said.

Tonight’s game is at 5 PM CT and can be seen on ESPN+ and listened to on 1310 WIBA.