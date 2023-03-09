 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers set to play LIU in NCAA Regional Round

The Badgers are looking to keep their season alive in the NCAA tournament.

By RohanChakravarthi
The Wisconsin Badgers have a date with Long Island University in the first round of the postseason, facing off in New York during the NCAA Regional Round on Thursday.

In securing a Selection Sunday bid, the Badgers have now made the NCAA tournament for 10 consecutive seasons.

The winner of Wisconsin and LIU will see Colgate on Saturday in the quarterfinals at the same location: The Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, New York.

Ahead of the matchup, captain Britta Curl issued a vote of confidence for her team, despite the youth.

“It’s not any different this weekend. We’ve played in big games before, we’ve played in front of crowds and a lot on the line. So I think that’s good experience for us to go into this weekend,” Curl said.

Tonight’s game is at 5 PM CT and can be seen on ESPN+ and listened to on 1310 WIBA.

