Badgers continue postseason play in Final FaceOff matchup against Minnesota

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the No. 3 Minnesota Golden Gophers in the WCHA Final FaceOff on Friday night, with the winner potentially earning a battle against the favorite No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Badgers are coming off a sweep of the Minnesota State Mavericks at the LaBahn Arena last weekend and now travel to Minnesota for a highly-anticipated matchup.

The two teams have recent history, as the Badgers swept the Gophers in a two-game series in February in Minneapolis, winning a matchup via a shootout and then claiming a 7-5 victory in the second game.

Wisconsin has gotten the best of Minnesota thus far this season, winning three of the four matches, with the final being a tie between the two teams earlier in the season.

In recent news, Badgers freshman Caroline Harvey earned WCHA Rookie of the Year after an 11-goal, 24-assist season for Wisconsin, while playing stellar defense.

If the Badgers win, they’ll play tomorrow at 2:00 PM in the final WCHA matchup before the NCAA regional round begins next Thursday.