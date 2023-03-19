Badgers upset Ohio State for NCAA Championship title

The Wisconsin Badgers upset the Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 in Minnesota on Sunday to win the NCAA hockey national title game, which is their seventh national championship in team history.

Prior to their matchup in the championship, the Badgers hadn’t seen the best luck against the Buckeyes, going 1-3 in their four games this season, but that didn’t matter on Sunday, as freshman Kirsten Simms scored an early goal, while goalie Cami Kronish recorded 31 saves in a shutout to secure the title.

With the shutout, Kronish was named the Frozen Four’s most outstanding player, securing a much-deserved title in her fifth season with the team.

In their 1-0 win, the Badgers thwarted the Buckeyes from being repeat champions, working hard on their path to Minnesota after not earning a first-round bye.

The Badgers began the postseason with a dominant 9-1 victory over Long Island University before beating Colgate and Minnesota to meet Ohio State in the finals.

The Badgers will celebrate their win back in Madison on Monday, where fans can join at the LaBahn Arena for free at 6 P.M. CT.