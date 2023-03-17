Badgers facing Minnesota for 6th time in Frozen Four

The Wisconsin Badgers are facing off against the Minnesota Gophers on Friday night in the Frozen Four after victories over Colgate and Long Island University last week, making it the sixth appearance between the two conference rivals this season.

Coincidentally, both of these teams have made the most Frozen Four appearances, with Wisconsin’s 14 trailing Minnesota’s 15, adding even more fuel to what should be a highly-anticipated contest.

In the five matchups earlier this season, the Badgers have gone 2-1-2, with one of the ties being a shootout victory for Wisconsin.

However, in the most recent matchup, the Badgers fell short in the WCHA Final FaceOff, losing 4-2 prior to the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers are returning to Minnesota again on Friday night, this time in Duluth, where they’ll look to avenge their recent loss en route to another Championship.

With a victory, the Badgers would face off against Northeastern or Ohio State in the Championship, which will be conducted on Sunday at 3 P.M. CT.

You can watch tonight’s matchup on ESPN+ or listen on 1310 WIBA AM at 6 P.M. CT.