No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers upset No. 3 Colgate 4-2 to reach Frozen Four

The young Badgers are moving forward after an impressive win.

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers upset the No. 3 Colgate Raiders 4-2 in the regional finals, moving on to the Frozen Four for the 14th time, where they'll face the No. 2 Minnesota Gophers next weekend.

Nicole LaMantia started the action with a score nearly seven minutes into the first period, taking the puck from one end to the other before firing from close range, providing the Badgers an early lead during a game in which they never trailed.

Colgate did even the score in a strong start to the second period, as Allyson Simpson scored within the first 35 seconds, which remained the score for a majority of the period, despite a few power play opportunities, until Casey O’Brien managed to score off advantage with under five minutes remaining in the second.

The Badgers remained ahead for the entirety of the game after that as Vivian Jungels increased the distance with a score off an assist from O’Brien, which did enough damage as Colgate was never able to recover.

After some late-game exchanges, the Badgers secured a 4-2 victory and now move on to face the Gophers next Friday, whom they’ve held a 2-1-2 record against this season.

