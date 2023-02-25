VIDEO: Badgers players recap Friday playoff win

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Minnesota State Mavericks 3-0 on Friday night in the first game of the best-of-three series to start the WCHA playoffs.

After a sluggish first period, Wisconsin got on the board with three goals in the second from freshmen Kirsten Simms and Caroline Harvey, as well as sophomore Sarah Wozniewicz, which was good enough to hold off the Mavericks.

After the win, Simms, goalie Cami Kronish, who had her seventh-career shutout in the playoff victory, and head coach Mark Johnson spoke to the media.

Kirsten Simms

Cami Kronish

Mark Johnson