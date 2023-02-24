Preview: Wisconsin women’s hockey vs Minnesota State Mavericks

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Minnesota State Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 WCHA playoffs, with the best-of-three winner moving forward.

The Badgers, standing at 23-9-2 as the No. 6 team in the nation, have dominated the Mavericks this season, sweeping the season series between the two teams.

They’re coming off a 1-1 weekend against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, where they won a 6-5 overtime thriller on Saturday before a 3-1 loss to their adversary last Sunday.

The Badgers are led by captain Britta Curl, who scored a team-high 17 goals this season, while six players notched over 30 points on the year: Casey O’Brien(40 points), Lacy Eden(36 points), Caroline Harvey (34 points), Sophie Shirley (33 points), Curl(32 points), and Jesse Compher(32 points).

Meanwhile, freshman Vivian Jungels earned the WCHA Rookie of the Week honors after a strong weekend against the Buckeyes, providing the Badgers with a stout rotation that should pave the way in a weekend matchup against Minnesota State.

Tipoff begins at 7:00 pm on Friday, while Saturday’s start is scheduled for 3:00pm.