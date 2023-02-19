Wisconsin women’s hockey: Badgers continue winning streak in OT thriller vs No. 1 Ohio State

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers continued to build off their momentum in a 6-5 overtime thriller against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, increasing their winning streak to four games if including a shootout win against the No. 3 Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend.

Similar to the men’s ice hockey team, the Badgers got out to a really good start, scoring four goals in the first period, as Casey O’Brien, Britta Curl, and Jesse Compher each found paydirt, with the latter finding the net twice to give Wisconsin a 4-0 lead early on.

However, Ohio State roared back, scoring two goals in the second period from Jennifer Gardiner and Emma Maltais, while Brooke Bink opened up the scoring with a goal for the Buckeyes in the third period, cutting the lead to 4-3 in favor of Wisconsin at the time.

After a Sophie Shirley goal for the Badgers, Gardiner and Maltais each scored again within the last six minutes of the third period to force an overtime thriller at the LaBahn Arena.

In overtime, freshman Kirsten Simms sealed the deal with an overtime goal two minutes in, giving the Badgers the upset over the No. 1 Buckeyes and adding to their recent momentum in their second-to-last game before postseason play.

With the win, Wisconsin improves to 23-8-2, including 19-6-2 in conference play, and hosts Ohio State for their final regular season game on Sunday in what should be another sellout at the LaBahn Arena for the Badgers.