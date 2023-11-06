Badgers still at No. 1 in USCHO Poll, set to face No. 2 Ohio State after bye week

The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers completed the sweep of No. 10 St. Cloud State over the weekend, improving to 12-0 on the season ahead of their bye week.
As expected, the Badgers remained at No. 1 in this week’s USCHO Poll, however; it wasn’t a unanimous vote, as Ohio State earned two first-place votes.
Here is the USCHO Top 15 after this weekend’s games.
1. Wisconsin(18) 12-0-0
2. Ohio State 9-1-0
3. Colgate 9-1-0
4. Minnesota 7-0-0
5. Clarkson 11-0-1
6. St. Lawrence 10-1
7. Cornell 8-0-1
7. Minnesota Duluth 8-2-0
9. Quinnipiac 10-2-0
10. St. Cloud State 9-4-0
11. Yale 3-3-0
12. Connectictut 5-3-1
13. Vermont 5-3-1
14. Princeton 4-3-1
15. Boston College 6-5-1
Others receiving votes
Penn State 19, Northeastern 13, Minnesota State 4, Rensselaer 1
After the bye week, it’ll be an intriguing matchup for the Badgers, as they’ll travel to Columbus for a series with the No. 2 Buckeyes on the road that will likely cause a shift in the rankings, one way or another.
