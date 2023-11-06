Badgers still at No. 1 in USCHO Poll, set to face No. 2 Ohio State after bye week

The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers completed the sweep of No. 10 St. Cloud State over the weekend, improving to 12-0 on the season ahead of their bye week.

As expected, the Badgers remained at No. 1 in this week’s USCHO Poll, however; it wasn’t a unanimous vote, as Ohio State earned two first-place votes.

Here is the USCHO Top 15 after this weekend’s games.

1. Wisconsin(18) 12-0-0

2. Ohio State 9-1-0

3. Colgate 9-1-0

4. Minnesota 7-0-0

5. Clarkson 11-0-1

6. St. Lawrence 10-1

7. Cornell 8-0-1

7. Minnesota Duluth 8-2-0

9. Quinnipiac 10-2-0

10. St. Cloud State 9-4-0

11. Yale 3-3-0

12. Connectictut 5-3-1

13. Vermont 5-3-1

14. Princeton 4-3-1

15. Boston College 6-5-1

Others receiving votes

Penn State 19, Northeastern 13, Minnesota State 4, Rensselaer 1

After the bye week, it’ll be an intriguing matchup for the Badgers, as they’ll travel to Columbus for a series with the No. 2 Buckeyes on the road that will likely cause a shift in the rankings, one way or another.