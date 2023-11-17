No. 1 Badgers shut out by No. 2 Buckeyes in 3-0 loss

The No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers fell short to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, losing 3-0 for their first loss of the season.

Coming in with a 12-0 record, which was the third-best start in program history, the Badgers were well-rested coming off the bye week, but faced their toughest foe to date in the Buckeyes on the road.

Ohio State controlled the first period, scoring midway through and outshooting Wisconsin 14-6.

Then came the damage, as Ohio State scored twice in the second period, and the Badgers were unable to capitalize on their opportunities in the third, leading to their first shutout of the season.

Kiara Zannon scored the opening goal for Ohio State before Jennifer Gardner poured in two of her own in the second period, with both coming via powerplay.

Now, the Badgers will look to reset and avenge their loss when they face off Ohio State in the series finale on Saturday, with the start set for 2 P.M. CT.