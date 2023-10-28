Wisconsin Badgers vs. St. Thomas Tommies: Game Thread

After a 5-3 win over the St. Thomas Tommies on Friday, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to complete the sweep on Saturday on the road, hoping to improve to 10-0 on the season.

Currently standing at 9-0, the Badgers have been dominant to start the year, outscoring opponents 70-10 in their ten games thus far, and will look to keep that going against the Tommies on Saturday.

Thus far, Wisconsin has claimed sweeps over Lindenwood, Boston College, Minnesota State and Bemidji State, and are hoping to add a fifth to the mix with a win against St. Thomas.

Following this series, the Badgers will continue a long road trip with stints at St. Cloud State and Ohio State over the next two weekends before finally returning home for a series against Minnesota-Duluth.

It was a high-scoring affair early on Friday for the Badgers, as sophomore Kirsten Simms recorded two first-period goals, but St. Thomas evened it with two of their own in the period to leave it 2-2 after one.

The Badgers knocked in two power-play goals in the second period, taking a 4-3 lead going into the final stretch, and eventually pulled away with a 5-3 win.

Can Wisconsin continue their success on Saturday with another road win? Let us know in the comments in our gameday thread!