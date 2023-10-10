Wisconsin the unanimous No. 1 in new USCHO Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers have picked up where they left off last season, starting the year with two consecutive sweeps over Lindenwood and Boston College.

Through four games, the Badgers have outscored opponents 39-6, so it’s no surprise that they were the unanimous No. 1 in the latest USCHO Poll this week.

Here is the USCHO Top 15 after this weekend’s games.

1. Wisconsin(20) 4-0-0

2. Ohio State 1-1-0

3. Colgate 3-1-0

4. Minnesota 2-0-0

5. Yale 0-0-1

6. Minnesota Duluth 2-0-0

7. Northeastern 5-1-0

8. Quinnipiac 4-0-0

9. Clarkson 5-0-1

10. Cornell 0-0-0

11. St. Lawrence 4-0-0

12. Vermont 0-1-1

13. Penn State 1-4-1

14. St. Cloud State 3-1-0

15. Connecticut 1-0-1

Others receiving votes

Providence 8, Mercyhurst 7, Minnesota State 6, Princeton 5, Boston College 2

The Badgers continue their six-game home stretch with series’ against Minnesota State and Bemidji State over the next two weekends.