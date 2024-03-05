Badgers F Serah Williams earns All-Big Ten 1st-team, Big Ten DPOY honors

Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams saw her name honored on a number of platforms on Tuesday as the Big Ten announced their regular season conference awards.

Williams, who averaged 18.1 points and 11.3 rebounds as a sophomore for Wisconsin, was named to the All-Big Ten first-team by both the coaches and the media, joining Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes, Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon, Nebraska’s Alexis Markowski, Ohio State’s Cotie McMahon, Michigan’s Laila Phelia, Maryland’s Shyanne Sellers, Michigan State’s Julia Ayrault, and Indiana’s Sara Scalia.

That wasn’t all, however, as Williams was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, as she averaged 2.8 blocks per game this past season, which consequently placed her on the Big Ten all-defensive team as well.

The recognition via the awards caps off a stellar season for Williams, who burst onto the scene as a sophomore this season, taking on a bigger role, which in return saw the Badgers put together a much more successful season in 2024.

Williams showcased strong efficiency alongside the high volume that she had this season, shooting over 50 percent from the field and over 75 percent from the free throw line, while primarily working inside the paint as Wisconsin’s primary forward.

Next up, the Badgers will look to cap off their season on a high note in the Big Ten tournament, where they, as the No. 10 seed, will face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions as the No. 7 seed on Thursday at the Target Center.