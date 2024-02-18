How Serah Williams has re-invigorated the Badgers women’s basketball team

Talented sophomore forward, Serah Williams, has brought a much-needed spark to the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball program.

Earlier this month, the 6’4 Brooklyn native was named as one of the 15 players in the country on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist.

Williams is already accustomed to receiving honors and awards after a breakout freshman campaign that earned her three Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and All-Freshman honors as well.

Since adding Williams to the roster, Wisconsin has gotten increasingly better.

They posted an 8-21 overall record and a 5-13 Big Ten record in 2021-22. They improved to 11-20 overall with a 6-12 Big Ten record after adding the star freshman and are already even better this season with a 12-12 record and a 5-9 Big Ten record with four games remaining.

The Badgers’ new star player joined the team during the second year of head coach Marisa Moseley’s tenure with the team. The continued improvement of the program since the addition of Williams and Moseley is promising for the team’s future.

In 2018, Williams moved from New York to Toronto where she played for Niagara Prep and became one of the best high school players in the country. In her senior season in 2022, Williams averaged 18 points and 14 rebounds and also added 2.9 blocks and 2 steals defensively. She was named to the 2022 All-Canadian All-Star team.

The elite defender joined Wisconsin last season as a freshman and quickly became a vital contributor to the team on both ends of the floor.

Williams averaged 12.7 points per game including a season-high 31 points against the Michigan State Spartans. She also averaged 1.9 blocks per game, which ranked second in the Big Ten.

This season, she picked up right where she left off as a defensively dominant player and the main offensive contributor for the Badgers. Williams is currently averaging 18 points per game this season in addition to three blocks per game.

The Badgers' next contest is against the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 20 and is just one of the team’s last four matchups of the season before the Big Ten tournament, where they will look to improve on last season’s first-round exit.

The National Semi-finalists for Naismith Women’s DPOY will be announced on Mar. 20 and the 2024 winner will be named on Apr. 3.