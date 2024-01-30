Wisconsin sweeps Big Ten weekly awards in impressive week

Talk about a week for the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team.

Not only did the Badgers win consecutive games for the first time in conference play, but Wisconsin also swept the Big Ten weekly awards in an impressive week for the program.

Guard Serah Williams was named the Big Ten Player of the Week, averaging 27.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in the two victories over Minnesota and Rutgers, which were both at the Kohl Center.

Williams tied her career-high of 31 points against Rutgers, doing it on incredible efficiency, as she shot 12/14 from the field and 2/2 from three. On the week, Williams shot 75 percent from the field, 100 percent from three, and 83 percent from the line.

It was her first career Big Ten Player of the Week award and the first time a Badger earned one since Imani Lewis in February of 2021.

Meanwhile, freshman Tessa Grady earned her first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, scoring a career-high 15 points off five threes against Minnesota in her lone performance of the week.

Grady becomes the second Badgers player to earn a Freshman of the Year award this season, joining D’Yanis Jimenez, who won the award in December.