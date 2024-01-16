Badgers face No. 2 Iowa, star Caitlin Clark for second time on Tuesday

Fresh off a 76-52 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against star guard Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes for the second time this season on Tuesday, with this matchup coming on the road in Iowa City.

The Badgers have started their season 8-8, but have struggled in conference play, currently sitting at 13th in the Big Ten with a 1-5 conference record.

Four of their five losses have come by double digits, while their lone win was on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Wisconsin is led by 6’4 sophomore Serah Williams, who is averaging 16.5 points, while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Ronnie Porter has been a defensive revelation, leading the Big Ten with 2.4 steals per game, while also scoring 10.5 points a contest.

Elsewhere, the Badgers have gotten meaningful contributions from senior guard Brooke Schramek, whose numbers are slightly down this season, as well as freshman D’Yanis Jimenez, who has shot 44 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.

The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, are a Big Ten-leading 6-0 in conference play, while holding a 17-1 record overall on the season.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s game for the Badgers against Iowa.

How to watch

TV: Peacock, Wednesday at 8:00 P.M. CT

Stadium: Carver-Hawkeye Center

Line: Iowa -35.5

Over/Under: 153.5