Badgers expected to land UMass transfer F Tyson Duck

The Wisconsin Badgers are continuing to add via the transfer portal, as BadgerExtra’s Todd Milewski reported that UMass forward Tyson Duck is “in the admissions process to transfer to Wisconsin.”

Forward Tyson Dyck says he's in the admissions process to transfer to Wisconsin. The 2022 #GoSensGo 7th-round pick had 5-4-9 in 28 games at UMass last season.



He's the 4th incoming transfer F for Mike Hastings and Co., joining Christian Fitzgerald, Simon Tassy and David Silye. — Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) June 2, 2023

Dyck joins Minnesota State transfers Christian Fitzgerald, Simon Tassy, and David Silye, who followed new head coach Mike Hastings to Wisconsin.

The Badgers ended their 2022 season with a 13-23-0 record, including a 6-18 conference record, leading to the departure of longtime head coach Tony Granato.

A freshman in 2022, Dyck played in 29 games, scoring nine points, including five goals and four assists, leading him to be selected by the Ottawa Senators with the No. 206 pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft.

Dyck shares a previous relationship with Hastings, as the latter recruited the former to Minnesota State before the forward ultimately committed to UMass.

Now, the two are united along a rebuilding Badgers team that will trot out a revamped team on the ice in 2023.