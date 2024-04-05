Badgers coaching staff addresses recent de-commitments

The Wisconsin Badgers had a tough week when it came to the 2025 class last week, as they saw multiple de-commitments, with three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipping to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, while four-star athlete Cody Haddad re-opened his recruitment.

Haddad’s decision wasn’t much of a surprise, as the Ohio native had been receiving increased interest from Ohio State, taking multiple visits and earning an offer from the Buckeyes since committing to the Badgers.

However, Pettaway’s de-commitment and flip to Minnesota was viewed as a large surprise, given the in-state ties and the timeframe in which it occurred.

The current world of high school recruiting has changed, with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals becoming popularized, which has heightened movement in the transfer portal.

As a result, it has become tougher to keep players after spending time creating a relationship via high school recruiting as the college football landscape has modernized into a whole new world.

How does the Badgers coaching staff view the recent de-commitments and the current stage of college football?

“It’s unfortunately a little bit of what high school is right now,” head coach Luke Fickell said about the two de-commitments. “You know, I mean, I think there’s a lot of ups and downs and not understanding, I mean, is everything happening faster? So guys commit earlier and then all of a sudden they recognize that maybe there’s something else out there.”

“I think it comes down to guidance, but you can’t kind of, you ride the wave like I do sometimes of every single up and down, and, you know, what a 17-year-old is doing, then it can cause you a lot of sleepless nights. But I know this, that we’ll end up with the right ones.”

The Badgers saw both sides of the equation last offseason, as they saw cornerback Vernon Woodward quickly flip to Illinois after committing to Wisconsin following an official visit.

Additionally, tight end Rob Booker had flipped from Wisconsin to UCLA before coming back to the Badgers on National Signing Day, while defensive lineman Dillan Johnson flipped from Northwestern to UW as well.

Wisconsin also parted ways with three-star safety Kahmir Prescott, who ultimately landed at Nebraska.

With the way that recruiting goes, Fickell preached the importance of moving forward, understanding things are always fluid until the end.

“As we’ve seen, obviously even last year, that sometimes there’s a wave of that stuff, but just got to keep pushing forward,” Fickell said.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel shed light on the de-commitments as well, pointing to the relationship between the staff and the player as the key to the formula.

“You look back, anytime something like that happens, you always fall back on how was the relationship and how was the communication,” Tressel said about the de-commitments. “And if you’re caught off guard by it, then you probably don’t have the relationship and communication that you need to.”

But, in most cases, even when a de-commitment occurs, the staff will look to maintain a relationship with the player and fight to sway their mind.

“Sometimes you’re not caught off guard by it and you’re battling and fighting the fight the whole time. And I will tell you, in those situations, our mindset is not to go, ‘oh well, damn.’ We’re going to continue to fight,” Tressel said.

“We know they fell in love with this place for a reason, and they might have lost track of that vision. We’ll help remind them of that vision. But you always look back at it, and especially if you were surprised, question how deep the relationship was and how good was the communication and with how many people. Did you touch the other people that helped those guys make decisions?”

The Badgers will likely remain factors in both Haddad and Pettaway’s commitments, but both top coaches provided good insight, not only into how college football has changed, but also into what goes into the process.