Badgers lock in official visit for three-star WR Davion Chandler

The Wisconsin Badgers are getting one of their top receiver targets back on campus, as three-star wideout Davion Chandler locked in an official visit for the weekend of June 7th, he announced on Wednesday.

Chandler, a 6’0, 170-pound receiver who attends Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, has two other official visits set: a June 21st visit to the Indiana Hoosiers and one to Boston College.

The three-star was recently on campus Saturday, where he earned an offer from the Badgers before quickly locking up an official visit in June just days later.

Prior to Saturday, Chandler was in Madison for Wisconsin’s second junior day back in February.

Chandler currently possesses 12 offers, including ones from Indiana, Louisville, and Michigan State. Indiana was the first school to offer the receiver back in late January.

Wisconsin took just one receiver in their 2024 class, four-star Kyan Berry-Johnson, and have shown interest in a number of wideouts in the 2025 class, as they’re looking to land multiple commits at the position in the cycle.