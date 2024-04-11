Badgers make Top 5 for three-star CB Zay Gentry

The Wisconsin Badgers have made the top five for 2025 three-star cornerback Zadian “Zay” Gentry, he announced on Wednesday.

Gentry, a native of McKinney, Texas, also included Missouri, SMU, Baylor, and Oklahoma State alongside Wisconsin in his Top 5.

The three-star has already planned an official visit to Madison during the last weekend of May, although he’s got a long list of officials currently planned.

Standing at 6’0, 165 pounds, Gentry had a strong junior season, flashing his high potential, and accumulated over 30 offers before releasing his top five.

In the 2025 class, the Badgers have already started strong in the secondary, getting commitments from four-star Jaimier Scott and three-star Remington Moss.

Cody Haddad, a four-star athlete, was initially committed to the Badgers, but recently de-committed from the program amid recent interest from schools such as Ohio State.

The presumed favorite in the recruitment is SMU, but Gentry will make the rounds during his official visit schedule, where the Badgers will get their opportunity to host the cornerback back in Madison.