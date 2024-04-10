Badgers crack top list for 2025 three-star WR

Newkirk, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina who attends Dudley High School, stands at 6’2, 185 pounds, and earned an offer from Wisconsin in September.

In addition to Madison, Newkirk has Appalachian State, Charlotte, Duke, Eastern Carolina, Georgia, Liberty, South Florida, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among his Top 10.

The Badgers took just one receiver in their 2024 class, four-star Kyan Berry-Johnson, and have been active with the 2025 class, offering a variety of options.

Wisconsin has looked at both slot options and outside options, with Newkirk’s frame likely fitting into the latter range.

UW has seen a shift with their coaching staff, as Mike Brown departed for Notre Dame, prompting the Badgers to hire Kenny Guiton as their next coach, and the latter has quickly looked to the Southern region to build relationships.

It appears the Badgers have made ground with Newkirk, as they’ve made his Top 10, with an official visit potentially on the way.