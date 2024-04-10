2026 RB Jayden “Tank” Terry makes first visit to Madison

The Wisconsin Badgers brought in 2026 running back Jayden “Tank” Terry to campus for the first time over the weekend on a busy recruiting day, providing the sophomore his first look at Madison.

Terry, a native of Grandville, Michigan, broke out as a sophomore at Grandville High School, rushing for 1,872 yards in a strong year overall.

Coming to campus, Terry connected with running backs coach Devon Spalding, while getting a look at the facilities as he received a warm welcome from the staff.

“Yeah, it’s a great place to be for sure,” Terry shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “I love getting to talk to Coach Spalding. He let me know he was gonna come see me so I’m hyped for that.”

“Overall, the Badgers have nice facilities where I can see myself getting better becoming a better man and football player, nice people that treated me right and made me feel real welcome, and a beautiful campus to get a good academic experience.”

Following his first visit, a return to Madison for the running back will be a priority in the future, be it in the summer or during the fall for a game.

A standout detail for Terry on his visit was the way Wisconsin used their running backs, which is one of his keys when going on visits.

This spring, the Badgers have involved their running backs in a number of ways as they install the entirety of their run game, while also keeping the swing passes as a regular feature in the offense to get the backs in space.

Terry has a number of boxes that he looks to check on visits: How much interest are the coaches showing, the people, do they produce good running backs, do I have a fun time at the visit, would I go back?

So far, the Badgers have checked those boxes, adding to the intrigue of a return visit.

In addition to Wisconsin, the sophomore running back has visited Minnesota, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Miami(OH), and Western Michigan this year, with Bowling Green, Central, Michigan, Toledo, and Miami of Ohio all offering him so far.

The Badgers are still heavily involved with running backs in the 2025 class, but are heading a head start with the 2026 cycle, and seem to be in a good spot to begin with the talented Michigan native.