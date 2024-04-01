2025 four-star DB Cody Haddad decommits from Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers saw a shakeup in their 2025 class, as four-star athlete Cody Haddad decommitted from the program on Monday, according to 247’s Allen Trieu.

Haddad, seen as one of two four-stars in Wisconsin’s 2025 class according to Rivals, chose to commit in January after the Badgers’ first Junior Day, marking an extremely successful weekend that saw him, three-star outside linebacker Brendan Anes, and four-star athlete Jaimier Scott commit to the program.

However, as more offers and interest have come from other schools, Haddad is choosing to step back and re-evaluate his recruitment.

Among the schools that are showing significant interest is Ohio State, which offered Haddad just three days after he committed to Wisconsin and brought him on campus for a visit in late March.

Haddad attends St. Ignatius High School and is a native of Ohio, which made the heightening buzz around him and Ohio State something to watch over the past few months.

He was projected to play safety for the Badgers, who already have commitments from defensive backs Jaimier Scott and Remington Moss in the class.