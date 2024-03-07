BREAKING: Badgers land rising 2025 in-state DL Torin Pettaway

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 three-star in-state defensive lineman Torin Pettaway, he announced on Thursday.

Feeling blessed with all the love that I have received after my first football season. Wouldn’t be where I am today without God and support from my family and coaches. Proud to say I will be committing to UW Madison to further my academic and football career!@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/gH7vAZwNsa — Torin Pettaway (@torinjp) March 7, 2024

The news comes after Wisconsin landed a commitment from 2025 three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju on Tuesday, marking a successful weekend for the Badgers.

Pettaway, a native of Middleton, Wisconsin, was offered a scholarship during his Junior Day trip to Madison, which was a coveted one for the defensive lineman.

“It was a great experience, Pettaway told me after the visit. “I had a lot of fun and learned a lot about the program and its history.”

Pettaway was especially drawn to the environment that the staff created, while also getting to meet with head coach Luke Fickell during the visit.

“Some things that stood out were how close the staff was and how welcoming they were,” Pettaway said. “I felt very at home, and the visit felt really individual. My family was shown around by (former DL) Coach Scruggs’s assistant who was very helpful and informative.

“I was told to arrive a little early to have a 1 on 1 meeting with Coach Fickell, and after that, I got to tour the facilities and had a few presentations about what life at Wisconsin is like.”

While Wisconsin did lose defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, they were able to maintain Pettaway’s interest, leading to a commitment.

The defensive lineman’s recruitment took off this spring with a number of offers from Big Ten schools, and Pettaway initially had Wisconsin atop his list following the Junior Day visit, with Nebraska, Minnesota, and Rutgers behind the Badgers.

Now, Pettaway’s commitment is a major one, both because he’s an in-state recruit, and also because the Badgers have now landed their first defensive lineman of the class.

Pettaway becomes the ninth commitment in the class for the Badgers, and the third in-state player behind linebacker Cooper Catalano and offensive tackle Michael Roeske.