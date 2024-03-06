Why Samuel Lateju ultimately committed to the Badgers now

The Wisconsin Badgers added to their 2025 class on Tuesday when three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju committed to the program, providing the team with its eighth commitment of the cycle.

Lateju, who stands 6’5, 230 pounds, attends the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey, which is the same school that produced 2024 three-star safety Raphael Dunn.

To get more insight on Lateju as a player and a person, I spoke with his head coach, Napoleon Sykes, who provided a ton of key information on the outside linebacker and his recruitment.

Now, Lateju’s approach to his recruitment was different than Dunn’s last year, as the outside linebacker came from a different culture, having grown up in Nigeria, that allowed him to have a clean slate entering the process.

“Sam’s done a great job,” Sykes shared. “From a character standpoint, both of those kids (Lateju and Dunn) are just great kids. Sam came from a different culture, as he’s from Nigeria. He’s a kid that came to the U.S. and really didn't know some of the traditional things that American kids knew, which really gave him an opportunity to approach recruiting for what it was.”

“He’s been great. He has a plan of what he wants to accomplish. He wants to get a really good education, help his mother and sister, and reach his potential as a player.”

At 6’5, 230 pounds, Lateju has a unique build that is cemented by his long arms, which will likely keep him at outside linebacker at the next level.

“He’s a guy you definitely keep on the edge,” Sykes shared. “He’s a 6’5 guy with really long arms. It really suits him better on the edge. He’s shooting for that 245-250 pound range, and could maybe be 270 at Madison. In college, he could be a Jack or could even be a defensive end.”

“Given his background, Sam wasn’t necessarily a football guy at first, as he had a soccer background. While we don’t drop them (defensive ends/outside linebackers into coverage) because it doesn’t make sense at the high school level, he’s very capable of doing that too.”

As a player who is still fairly new to the game, Lateju is still learning the ins and outs of football, but Sykes believes he’s still a very smart player who picks up concepts fast.

“He’s still learning a lot about the game. One of the things I’m really impressed by him is that he picks up things really well. From a football IQ standpoint, Sam knows a lot more football than you think. There’s a lot to it more than what it looks like there. He’s a loot more developed mentally than physically,” Sykes said.

“Once he gets to college level, it’s going to be football 365 days a year. He’ll get more physical reps and muscle memory, and is just going to continue to get better.”

Where is Lateju looking to improve during his senior season prior to coming to Madison?

“He’s looking to work on eye discipline stuff, conversion stuff, and have another really good year next year,” Sykes said.

Ultimately, how did Lateju’s recruitment boil down? As I shared yesterday, it felt like the junior day visit cemented Wisconsin at the top of the list, and Sykes confirmed that, while indicating the process involved only a few teams, given the outside linebacker’s goals.

“His recruitment was a much smaller group than what people think. Sam had certain boxes to check. Academics had a big piece to it. He wanted a degree that could help him out when graduated,” Sykes said. “He narrowed it down to his three schools. When he got to Wisconsin, he fell in love with the school, its coaches, and its players. Afterward, he talked to his grandmother and sister and said, ‘This has been my No. 1 and I feel really good about it.’

Ultimately from there, Lateju elected against going through with his official visits, instead committing to Wisconsin on Tuesday, marking the second straight year that the Badgers have landed someone from the Lawrenceville School.

However, last year, the Badgers’ primary recruiter in the area was safeties coach Colin Hitschler, who departed this offseason for the same role with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Still, Sykes believes that Wisconsin has continued to recruit his school well, which is why he isn’t surprised that the Badgers have landed multiple players from the area.

“I think this Wisconsin staff has done a phenomenal job of recruiting our kids over the past two years,” Sykes said, adding that his school follows a similar model in terms of growth and culture that the Badgers have.

Wisconsin was looking for 3-4 players at the position heading into the offseason, and now get a crucial commitment with Lateju in the fold.

They’re still in the mix for several other targets, but Tuesday marked another successful day for the Badgers, who are still among the Top 10 for the 2025 class among some recruiting platforms.