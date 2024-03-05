Badgers DL coach E.J. Whitlow offers emerging 2025 Cleveland three-star DL

The Wisconsin Badgers are jumping in the race for 2025 three-star defensive lineman Jayquan Stubbs, whose recruitment has started to heat up.

After a great conversation with coach EJ Whitlow I’m blessed to receive an offer from Wisconsin badgers football!! @MacStephens @CoachWhit_UW pic.twitter.com/CW8UdQ6CMP — Jayquan Stubbs (@StubbsJayquan) March 5, 2024

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Stubbs is a two-sport athlete who initially began earning traction as a basketball recruit during his freshman year.

Now up to 10 offers, including ones from Minnesota, Purdue, and Kentucky, Stubbs is making a name for himself as a football player, with an official visit to Purdue already set.

Standing at 6’6, 250 pounds, Stubbs’s frame presents what the Badgers are looking for physically as a player who could either stick on the edge or bulk up to become a defensive tackle on the interior.

The Badgers have yet to land a defensive lineman in their 2025 class, although they’ve been atop the list for several intriguing candidates.

This comes during a cycle where Wisconsin is looking to land 3-4 players at the position to shore up their depth, which has diminished amid significant movement along the line this past offseason.

Can the Badgers get off to a quick start in Stubbs’s recruitment by joining the race early on?