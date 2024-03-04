BREAKING: Badgers land rising 2025 three-star New Jersey OLB

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2025 three-star outside linebacker Samuel Lateju, he announced on Monday.

Lateju, a native of New Jersey, attends Lawrenceville High School, which was the same school as 2024 three-star safety Raphael Dunn.

With Lateju’s commitment, the Badgers have continued to bolster their outside linebacker room, which was a major priority heading into the 2025 cycle.

Earlier in the year, Wisconsin landed three-star outside linebacker Brendan Anes, while the Badgers are still firmly in the mix for four-star Austin Alexander.

Lateju came away impressed by Wisconsin’s junior day, which is what set the Badgers ahead of the competition prior to his commitment on Monday.

“I fell in love with Madison. The whole experience was great,” Lateju said after the February visit. “it was awesome, great people, and they really about development.”

Standing at 6’5, 220 pounds, Lateju held 12 scholarship offers, including one from fellow Big Ten school Maryland, but ultimately chose Wisconsin.

Lateju becomes the Badgers’ eighth commit in the class, which still ranks among the Top 15 across the board for recruiting services.