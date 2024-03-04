Breaking down the Badgers 2024 class: Defensive Line

The 2023 Wisconsin Badgers football season was a bit of a struggle at the defensive line position.

Coming into the year, it looked as though they would be able to put out a formidable rotation.

However, players being banged up and transfer additions not working out as well as planned tested Bucky’s depth throughout the season.

The 2024 recruiting class has a couple of additions that should bolster the room quite a bit.

Four-star Ernest Willor Jr.

Ernest Willor Jr. was a late gem during the recruiting process that should really help out in the future.

Standing 6’3 and weighing 255 pounds, Willor was a four-star recruit according to three recruiting services while being a three-star on On3.

Coming from Concordia Prep in Towson, Maryland, Willor put up 73 tackles with 15 for loss and nine sacks his senior season.

He has great versatility, lining up both in a 2 point stance and with his hand in the dirt. He is explosive off the line, quickly putting opposing tackles on skates with a great power rush and then giving them a quick swim move when they aren’t expecting it.

Willor has a fantastic motor as well, never giving up on a play and many times tracking a ball carrier down across the field to get in on the tackle.

Above all, you can tell the kid loves football and has fun doing so. He held offers from 26 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Notre Dame. He is truly a great get by Luke Fickell and the staff.

Four-star Dillan Johnson

Dillan Johnson chose Wisconsin after de-committing from Northwestern following the firing of Pat Fitzgerald.

At 6’2, 290 pounds, Johnson was a four-star recruit by 247 Sports and a three-star by the other recruiting services.

Coming out of Joliet Catholic Academy in Joliet, Illinois, the first thing that jumps out at you while watching him is his quickness.

He was a multiple-time state heavyweight champion wrestler, including being ranked in the top 3 in the nation for the majority of his senior year, and the speed and fluidity in his game shows.

He is violent from the snap, constantly splitting double teams and playing game wrecker to the offense.

He made it nearly impossible for teams to run against them between the tackles as they couldn’t move him and they were usually being pushed into their own backfield. When left single-blocked, he displayed a devastating push-pull move as well.

Johnson held offers from 17 teams, including Missouri, Iowa State, and Cincinnati.

Three-star Hank Weber

Hank Weber comes to Wisconsin by way of Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.

At 6’4, 265 pounds, Weber was a consensus three-star recruit. He often used brute strength to overpower blockers. He also showed a nice swim move as well and a good motor.

One of the things he used very well was his long arms. He could lock out offensive tackles and push his way into the backfield consistently, and when he couldn’t get to the quarterback, he was great at getting his arms up and batting passes.

He also blocked multiple kicks in his senior season as well.

Weber held 15 offers, choosing Wisconsin over the likes of Michigan State, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky.

Grade

Overall, I am giving this group a B. Dillan Johnson has a real chance to be a force inside while I could easily see Ernest Willor being a valuable commodity at either the defensive end or as an edge linebacker due to his versatility.