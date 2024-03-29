Minnesota flips Wisconsin three-star DL commit

The Wisconsin Badgers faced a blow on Thursday when three-star defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipped his commitment to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Pettaway, a native of Middleton, Wisconsin, had been a major get for the Badgers when he committed three weeks ago, as they not only landed an intriguing in-state recruit, but the school also nabbed one of the top in-state prospects.

However, that didn't last long as Pettaway de-committed from the Badgers late Sunday night before committing to Minnesota one minute later.

It marks the second consecutive year that a Wisconsin prospect that the Badgers were interested in has chosen Minnesota, as 2024 four-star offensive lineman Nathan Roy elected to commit to the Gophers last year as well.

Pettaway had initially seen the Badgers as his top school following a February visit that earned him an offer, but acknowledged that Nebraska, Rutgers, and Minnesota were among the top of his list as well.

That talk seemed to simmer down when the defensive lineman committed, but it seems he’s had a change of heart, ultimately landing with head coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers.

Now, I wouldn't rule the Badgers out here, as there’s still a long way to go before National Signing Day, but Wisconsin will now have to pivot elsewhere to fill their spots at the position.

Entering the offseason, Wisconsin was looking to take 3-4 at the position, but are now currently left with zero commitments from a defensive lineman in the class.