2025 four-star Austin Alexander, the Badgers top OLB target, provides update on recruitment

The Wisconsin Badgers held a busy weekend of visits during their Junior Day this past weekend in a two-day event where upwards of 20 recruits were on campus.

One of those recruits was 2025 four-star outside linebacker Austin Alexander, who announced a list of Top 12 schools with Wisconsin firmly in the mix.

Alexander, the Badgers' top target at the position in the 2025 class, arrived on Sunday, where he spent the day primarily talking with the coaching staff, while also attending Wisconsin’s basketball game against Purdue.

“I got to make it to Madison on Sunday,” Alexander shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “The day started off with an overall meeting where we talked about academics and Wisconsin overall. Then, I had a defensive meeting with [defensive coordinator] Coach Tressel before attending the basketball game.”

“The game was a pretty fun atmosphere. The student section was insane. To end the day, I had some more meetings, looked around at more buildings, and talked with [head coach Luke] Fickell.”

In addition to meeting with Tressel and Fickell, Alexander spent nearly an hour with outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, where the duo broke down the recruit’s film. Throughout the meeting, it was clear that Mitchell was not a “rah-rah” or “be your buddy” type of coach.

Instead, Mitchell’s goal is to coach his players hard in order to get them to the next level, which Alexander appreciated, as his primary goal is “to be great”, which can’t happen if “someone isn’t willing to let you know that you’re wrong.”

Alexander’s relationship with the Badgers’ coaching staff stems back to Cincinnati, where he formed a close connection with Director of Player Personnel Max Stienecker.

Stienecker was the first person to ever reach out to the outside linebacker, and Alexander was nothing short but effusive in his praise for the staffer.

“Max was the first person to reach out to me back at Cincinnati. He’s different than other guys,” Alexander said. “To me, he’s best in the game and the best I’ve ever seen. His attention to detail and energy, I haven’t seen matched.”

Now, the Badgers have taken an outside linebacker already in Brendan Anes, who committed after the last junior day, but there’s a plan in place for both linebackers to co-exist at Wisconsin.

“Coach Mitchell and Max pointed out how Anes is more of a cover guy who is solid in space and hitting in air, while I’m more of an anchor-down, pass-rush, kill-the-quarterback guy. Our main skillsets kind of offset each other,” Alexander said.

As for visits, Alexander doesn’t have anything planned on the docket for now, but envisions taking ones to Stanford, UNC, and Alabama sooner than later.

But, while there is no set date currently for a commitment, Alexander is either hoping to decide by March or April, otherwise; he’ll wait until after taking official visits.