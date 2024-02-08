Badgers miss out on No. 1 in-state prospect in Class of 2025

The Wisconsin Badgers missed out on the No. 1 in-state prospect in the Class of 2025, as four-star offensive lineman Owen Strebig announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday.

#Badgers top in-state target Owen Strebig commits to Notre Dame. https://t.co/mgimifYBGa — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 8, 2024

Strebig, a 6’8, 295-pound offensive tackle, attends Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and has long been projected to Notre Dame, despite being the top 2025 prospect in the state.

Strebig’s top recruiter at Notre Dame was offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who was at Wisconsin when the four-star was a freshman, but moved to South Bend, where the two developed a strong relationship.

The Badgers have seen significant turnover along their coaching staff at offensive line, as new coach A.J. Blazek will be their fourth at the position in the last four years.

Blazek recently met with Strebig during the four-star’s junior day visit, which went well, but wasn’t enough to sway the offensive lineman away from Notre Dame, who now has two four-star offensive tackle commits in the Class of 2025: Strebig and Will Black.

Strebig is the second prospect from Wisconsin to commit to Notre Dame in the Class of 2025, joining four-star tight end James Flanigan, who is the No. 2 prospect in the state.

Thus far, the Badgers have a commitment from one offensive lineman in the 2025 class: three-star in-state tackle Michael Roeske.