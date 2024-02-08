Wisconsin Badgers still in contention for 2025 4-star LB, named finalist

The Wisconsin Badgers football program emerged as a finalist on Thursday for a 4-star, top-200 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.

#Badgers crack the Top 5 for 2025 four-star LB https://t.co/CehbG1nE0h — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 8, 2024

Anthony Sacca, ranked as the nation’s No. 21 linebacker according to composite rankings, recently revealed his top five college choices. Among these finalists were programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Duke, with the Badgers also making the cut.

“They’ve been recruiting me really hard,” Sacca said. I’ve sat down with coach Fickell and almost their entire defensive staff and have been on the phone with them. We’ve built really good relationships.”

The Pennsylvania native is a teammate of current 2024 Wisconsin football signee Omillio Agard at St. Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia.

During his junior season, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound recruit made the switch from safety to linebacker and recorded 67 tackles and two interceptions.

The industry composite rankings have Sacca as the No. 173 player in the 2025 class and the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania. Due to inclement weather canceling his junior day trip to Madison, Sacca has yet to visit campus.

However, Luke Fickell and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell have visited his high school and talked in person. The Wisconsin Badgers have some work to do with Sacca currently targeting a summer commitment.