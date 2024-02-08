Badgers offer 3 recruits during busy Junior Day weekend

The Wisconsin Badgers hosted its latest Junior Day this past weekend, inviting over 20 Class of 2025 prospects in Madison.

The group included some recruits who have already verbally committed, such as quarterback Landyn Locke and offensive lineman Michael Roeske, and some players who already held scholarship offers like running back Byron Louis and wide receiver Davion Chandler.

To add to this group, three more recruits came out away from the weekend with scholarship offers as well.

DL Torin Pettaway

Defensive lineman Torin Pettaway, a 6’5”, 265 pounder out of Middleton, was one of the athletes and has already received Crystal Ball projections to Wisconsin from two members of the 247 Sports staff.

Pettaway is an interesting prospect as the 2023 season was his first playing tackle football in his life.

He totaled 47 tackles and 4 sacks this past season while being named 1st Team All-Conference, All-Region, and was named the Defensive End of the Year in the Big Eight Conference.

Currently a three-star recruit, he has been garnering a lot of interest lately and may very well likely end up as a four-star recruit. He already holds offers from USC, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

DB Jahmare Washington

Another player offered this past weekend was Jahmare Washington.

Washington, a 6’2, 170-pound wide receiver and cornerback, is a three-star recruit for Morgan Park High School in Chicago.

While listed on recruiting sites as a wide receiver prospect, Washington is a very physical cornerback who shows great ball skills and a penchant for making big hits.

He also shows very fluid athleticism and is not afraid to go up to make the contested catch on the offensive side of the ball.

He currently holds 12 offers, mostly from mid-major teams along with Indiana and Iowa State.

TE Reiman Zebert

Lastly, Reiman Zebert, a three-star tight end out of Platteville Senior High School in Springfield, Nebraska, came away with an offer as well.

A 6’6, 210-pounder, Zebert is a great athlete, reportedly timed at 4.66 in the 40-yard dash,, and a state participant in the long jump, 400-meter dash, and the 4x400 relay as a sophomore.

As a junior on the football field, he finished with 677 yards receiving and seven touchdowns while being named second-team Super State in Nebraska.

He currently holds seven offers from some major colleges, including Miami, Arkansas, Minnesota, and Nebraska.