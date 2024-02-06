Breaking down the Badgers 2024 recruiting class: Quarterbacks

Since Luke Fickell came to the Wisconsin Badgers, the one major roster upgrade that he has made has been a wealth of talent brought in at the quarterback position. Fickell brought in high-level transfers Tanner Mordecai, Braedyn Locke, and Nick Evers in his first offseason, which was followed by Tyler Van Dyke this recruiting cycle.

The first big high school quarterback he has signed, though, may have the most talent of them all, and that is Mabrey Mettauer.

Mettauer actually committed to Wisconsin during his junior year, giving Fickell a nice Christmas gift by committing on December 24, 2022. Even though he garnered scholarship offers from schools such as Florida State, Florida, Miami, and LSU, Mettauer never wavered on his commitment to Wisconsin.

Standing 6’5 and weighing 220 pounds, Mettauer already looks like a major college quarterback. A three-year starter at The Woodlands High School in Texas, Mettauer compiled over 7,300 passing yards and 86 touchdowns while only tossing 12 interceptions.

Additionally, he added over 1,400 rushing yards and an additional 29 touchdowns on the ground. As a senior, he threw for 2,305 yards while accumulating 29 touchdowns to only 1 interception.

When you put on Mettauer’s tape, it is easy to see why he is rated as a four-star prospect by both ESPN and Rivals. His arm strength jumps off of the screen, whether he is throwing a dart to a receiver on an out pattern or effortlessly launching the ball downfield. He has the arm strength to hit deep routes on the opposite hash routinely, making defenses defend the entire field. He is a very accurate passer as well, especially on deep balls. He has great pocket presence, and while not possessing sprinter’s speed, he is athletic and fast enough to punish teams on the ground as well.

Mettauer is very adept at handling an RPO offense, as he ran it very well in high school. He is great at making the correct reads and is very fluid while pulling the ball from the running back and releasing it immediately to an open receiver. As mentioned before, he is also a skilled runner with the ball, either off of a read, scramble, or designed run.

Another quarterback who will be joining Wisconsin is Milos Spasojevic. Spasojevic, a preferred walk-on from Minnetonka High School in Minnesota, is 6’4 and 210 pounds. He was graded as a high two-star quarterback, but I feel that he would have been a three-star if not for a season-ending injury after three games in his senior season. Spasojevic has a solid arm and has great pocket presence. While he doesn’t possess high-level athleticism, he maneuvers the pocket very well and can make plays with his legs when needed.

Overall, I am giving the quarterback class a grade of an A.

Mettauer is a top-10 quarterback in his class according to both ESPN and Rivals, and I feel he should without a doubt be a consensus four-star recruit. He is an early enrollee at Wisconsin, and I fully expect him to be in the very thick of the starting quarterback conversation in 2025 as a redshirt freshman. Spasojevic is a good addition, especially as a walk-on, and it will be exciting to watch him develop as well.